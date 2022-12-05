Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...NVIDIA - titoli di dicembre con DLSSPAW Patrol Gran Premio - DLC Gara a Barkingburg disponibile vivo presenta una nuova generazione di imaging chipsetMeta Quest 2 - novità del mese di dicembreF1: UFFICIALE, cancellato il Gp Cina dal calendario Mondiale 2023Electronic Arts continua ad impegnarsi per migliorare l’accessibilità ...Ultime Blog

Trina Solar vows to build a net-zero world with responsibility, technology and vision (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China is redefining the word modernization, and as it does so the new-energy industry will play an important role, says Helena Li, president of global Solar product business at Trina Solar. As the world as a whole is striving to build a net-zero future, it is imperative that everyone work together, she says. Li made the remarks in a speech by using four words as a reference point at the BloombergNEF Shanghai Summit held from November 29 to 30. "The world is undergoing tremendous changes, and new energy is an important part of the energy mix," Li said. "The first is consensus. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of the United Nations says that up to 3.6 billion people worldwide live in environments highly ...
Secondo il Wall Street Journal quattro aziende cinesi hanno aggirato le sanzioni sui pannelli fotovoltaici

Secondo le fonti, le aziende cinesi che avrebbero aggirato le sanzioni sono Byd, Canadian Solar International, Trina Solar Science and Technology e Vina Solar Technology: insieme, le società ...

