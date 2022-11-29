UCL Computer Science To Explore Natural Language Processing On Quantum Computers For Content Discovery and Archive Retrieval

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) A new consortium funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering will build on work inmechanics and linguistics conducted over 15 years by researchers at University College London and Quantinuum CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/Quantinuum, the world's leading integratedcomputing company, has joined a consortium with University College London (UCL) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) tothe industrial relevance of(QNLP) and-inspired. The consortium, funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering for a Senior Research Fellowship at UCL, will build on a long-term exploration of ...