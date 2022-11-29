TestingXperts creates history by winning all three major Software Testing and DevOps Awards globally

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/WHEN Manish Gupta laid the foundation ofin 2014, he envisioned it to be 'the de facto brand for QA And'. Eight years down the line, Manish's vision and his team's hard work and passion paid off whenswept allglobalinandindustry in 2022.emerged winner at the North American, EuropeanandIndustry ...