Infosys InStep Ranked as the ' Best Internship Program' for Five Consecutive Years

Infosys InStep
Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' for Five Consecutive Years (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) The global Internship Program provides students with enriching experiences, both professionally and personally BENGALURU, India, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that InStep, the company's flagship global Internship Program, has been awarded the title of 'Best Overall Internship Program' in the 2023 Vault Internship Rankings. This is the fifth Consecutive year that InStep has received this top honor, which was published by career intelligence organization Vault Firsthand. This year the Internships were conducted for 285 interns from different ...
