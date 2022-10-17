With New Commitment, Gates Foundation Joins Call to Help End Polio (Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) - BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today at the World Health Summit, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced it will commit $1.2 billion to support efforts to end all forms of Polio globally. The announcement was made ahead of a key pledging moment that will be co-hosted by Germany and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). The new financial Commitment will support implementation of the GPEI's Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, which aims to end wild Poliovirus in the last two endemic countries—Pakistan and Afghanistan—and stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The Foundation has contributed nearly $5 billion to GPEI. "Polio eradication is Within reach. But as far as we have come, the ...
