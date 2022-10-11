Koura to Showcase Next-Generation Refrigerants at Chillventa 2022 (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Innovative new products play a critical role in advancing the refrigerant industry towards a more sustainable future NUREMBURG, Germany, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts, joins international refrigeration, air conditioner, ventilation and heat pump experts at Chillventa 2022 in Nuremberg (11-13 October). On this global stage, Koura's technical and commercial teams will Showcase its Next Generation of Refrigerants, including award-winning Koura Klea® 473A and Koura Klea® 456A. Koura can be found in Hall 9, Booth 9-404. "Built on our legacy, Koura is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts, joins international refrigeration, air conditioner, ventilation and heat pump experts at Chillventa 2022 in Nuremberg (11-13 October). On this global stage, Koura's technical and commercial teams will Showcase its Next Generation of Refrigerants, including award-winning Koura Klea® 473A and Koura Klea® 456A. Koura can be found in Hall 9, Booth 9-404. "Built on our legacy, Koura is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Koura to Showcase Next-Generation Refrigerants at Chillventa 2022Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts, joins ...
Koura ShowcaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Koura Showcase