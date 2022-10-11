PRESS START - tutti i numeri della prima edizioneAmazon Prime Day: offerte Xiaomi e POCOPulseCon: Hasbro Pulse attiva i primi pre-order per il 2023Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte TRUST su accessori PC e gamingAmazon Prime Day: fino a 800 euro di sconto sui laptop MSIMeridiem Games pubblicherà The Crown of Wu in digitale su Console e PCF1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileUltime Blog

Koura to Showcase Next-Generation Refrigerants at Chillventa 2022

Koura to Showcase Next-Generation Refrigerants at Chillventa 2022 (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022)

 Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts, joins international refrigeration, air conditioner, ventilation and heat pump experts at Chillventa 2022 in Nuremberg (11-13 October). On this global stage, Koura's technical and commercial teams will Showcase its Next Generation of Refrigerants, including award-winning Koura Klea® 473A and Koura Klea® 456A. Koura can be found in Hall 9, Booth 9-404. "Built on our legacy, Koura is ...
