Interplex expands product portfolio of e-mobility solutions with game-changing battery interconnect system (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Pioneering new product solutions for prismatic cells interconnect, with operation that are fully prepared for mass production SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Interplex, a customized interconnect solution provider, has further strengthened its product portfolio of interconnect solutions aimed at use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Having already proved popular with battery modules based on cylindrical and standard prismatic cells, the latest Cell-PLX™ version is specifically optimized for next generation prismatic cells.  Cell-PLX is part of an expansive array of solutions supporting EV battery implementation (which also ...
