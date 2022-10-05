GSTS Selected to Enhance Maritime Risk Analysis Capability with Artificial Intelligence (Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company"), a Maritime Intelligence company today announced that it has been Selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for a follow-on contract to further develop a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution for Maritime Risk Analysis. Border security, fisheries, coast guard, and defence agencies and industries will directly benefit from this Capability by being able to identify vessels and intentions in an accurate and timely manner. This project is funded under Innovative Solutions Canada. "We are extremely pleased to receive this contract. Consequently, we are advancing a unique Maritime ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
