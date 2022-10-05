Overwatch 2 è scaricabile gratuitamente su console e PC Joey Wheeler & Mai Valentine arrivano su Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUELHALLOWEEN incombe sulla frontiera di Red Dead OnlineCos'è e come ottimizzare il fleet managementMeta Quest 2 - tutte le novità di ottobreDEAD SPACE - MIGLIORAMENTI E PIU' QUALITÀNZXT - nuovi monitor gaming Canvas FHD 27F e 25FXiaomi - creatività e modern living una nuova gamma di prodotti AIoT Dakar Desert Rally disponibile su Console e PCL’Arabia Saudita ospiterà i Giochi invernali asiatici del 2029Ultime Blog

GSTS Selected to Enhance Maritime Risk Analysis Capability with Artificial Intelligence

GSTS Selected to Enhance Maritime Risk Analysis Capability with Artificial Intelligence

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company"), a Maritime Intelligence company today announced that it has been Selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for a follow-on contract to further develop a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution for Maritime Risk Analysis. Border security, fisheries, coast guard, and defence agencies and industries will directly benefit from this Capability by being able to identify vessels and intentions in an accurate and timely manner. This project is funded under Innovative Solutions Canada. "We are extremely pleased to receive this contract. Consequently, we are advancing a unique Maritime ...
