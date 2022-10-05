GSTS Selected to Enhance Maritime Risk Analysis Capability with Artificial Intelligence

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("" or "the Company"), acompany today announced that it has beenby the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for a follow-on contract to further develop a novel(AI) solution for. Border security, fisheries, coast guard, and defence agencies and industries will directly benefit from thisby being able to identify vessels and intentions in an accurate and timely manner. This project is funded under Innovative Solutions Canada. "We are extremely pleased to receive this contract. Consequently, we are advancing a unique...