Hisense Unveils Its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ TVC Perfect Match Ahead of Tournament

Hisense Unveils
Hisense Unveils Its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ TVC "Perfect Match" Ahead of Tournament (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) - QINGDAO, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 With only about two months left before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off, Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its TVC under its new campaign "Perfect Match", to celebrate the passionate journey of global football fans and customers.     "Perfect Match" is the official theme for the Hisense FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ global campaign, referring to the World Cup Matches with every exciting and unforgettable moment of global customers in front of TV, as well as counterparts with equaling mission, aspiration and ...
Hisense Unveils Its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TVC "Perfect Match" Ahead of Tournament

With only about two months left before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off, Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics ...
