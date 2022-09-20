DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES INSTALLS THE LARGEST OLINK PLATFORM IN THE AMERICAS TO SUPPORT PROTEOMICS RESEARCH & BIOMARKER DEVELOPMENT AT SCALE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/™ (), the Biospecimen andSpecialists™, has entered into an agreement withHolding AB (publ) () and is installing thecommercialof the® technology in theoutside ofitself to become a leading global certified service provider for theProximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology, a unique anti-body based proteomic technology.'s PEA and Normalized Protein eXpression (NPX) Signature software, combined with's other leading multi-omiccapabilities, ...