AppSealing recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security | 2022

AppSealing, a leading cloud-based, end-to-end mobile app protection solution by INKA Entworks, announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2022. It has been named in the Application shielding category. The recognition comes after a series of recent customer wins, product innovations and industry accolades. The report covers multiple technologies like policy-as-code, SaaS Security posture management, SBOM, API Security testing, API threat protection among others. It looks at two broad families of app shielding functionality – hardening and anti-tampering – while pointing out that "adoption of app ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
