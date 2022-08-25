La vostra guida per prenotare gli AirBnB a FirenzeE' morto a 96 anni l'attore Enzo GarineiPrezzo record Gas 302 euroEditing video e immagini, i migliori programmiDead Island 2 - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4PGA TOUR 2K23 primo trailer di giocoMetal: Hellsinger vince il “Most Wanted PC Game” alla GamescomFARMING SIMULATOR 22 AL GAMESCOM LA PLATINUM EDITIONTOWER OF FANTASY si allarga con l'imminente espansione VERASamsung presenta la lineup Odyssey a Gamescom 2022Ultime Blog

AppSealing recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security | 2022

AppSealing recognized
AppSealing recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security, 2022 (Di giovedì 25 agosto 2022) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 AppSealing, a leading cloud-based, end-to-end mobile app protection solution by INKA Entworks, announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2022. It has been named in the Application shielding category. The recognition comes after a series of recent customer wins, product innovations and industry accolades.  The report covers multiple technologies like policy-as-code, SaaS Security posture management, SBOM, API Security testing, API threat protection among others. It looks at two broad families of app shielding functionality – hardening and anti-tampering – while pointing out that "adoption of app ...
