Parasyte | The Grey | Yeon Sang-ho dirigerà la serie horror per Netflix

Parasyte The
Parasyte: The Grey, Yeon Sang-ho dirigerà la serie horror per Netflix (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) Il regista di Train to Busan, Yeon Sang-ho, dirigerà l'adattamento seriale del manga horror Parasyte: The Grey per Netflix. Il regista di Train to Busan Yeon Sang-ho dirigerà la serie live-action coreana Parasyte: The Grey, adattamento dell'omonimo popolare popolare manga horror giapponese. la serie approderà prossimamente su Netflix. Come anticipa Variety, la storia parla di forme di vita parassite non identificate che vivono di ospiti umani e si sforzano di accrescere il loro potere. Mentre iniziano a sconvolgere la società, un gruppo di umani dichiara guerra al male crescente. Le star coreane Jeon So-nee, Koo ...
