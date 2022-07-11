The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 is held in Jiande, Hangzhou The event, held on a weather-perfect summer evening, comes to a successful conclusion (Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) - Jiande, China, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On the evening of July 9, the opening ceremony of the 20th China 17? Jiande Xin'an River Culture and Tourism Festival, organized by popular Zhejiang radio station FM96.8 and featured alongside the Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022, took place in Hangzhou's Jiande Aviation Town. The poetic beauty of Jiande's Landscape was highlighted with the hosting of the event on a perfect summer evening accompanied by a gentle breeze.
