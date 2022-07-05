Cognizant Wins Multi-Year Contract from National Insurance Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Public sector insurer selects Cognizant to further strengthen its operational excellence and future-ready technology roadmap NEW DELHI, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant today announced that it has been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to Accelerate and help manage its Digital Transformation. NICL is one of India's leading public sector general Insurance companies. NICL awarded the Multi-Year mandate to Cognizant to elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralized web-based core Insurance solution comprising of Multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
