Carlsberg makes bio-based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trial (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In its largest pilot to date, Carlsberg Group has today revealed the trial of its new Fibre Bottle, putting the bio-based and fully recyclable beer bottle into the hands of consumers for the first time. With a continued focus on evolving technology and sustainable practices, the bottle also contains beer brewed with organic and regenerative barley. The pilot, which is vital to accelerating Carlsberg's ambition of making the beer bottle a commercial reality, will see 8,000 Fibre bottles being sampled in eight Western European markets: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Poland, Germany and France. The bottles will be placed into the hands of local ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In its largest pilot to date, Carlsberg Group has today revealed the trial of its new Fibre Bottle, putting the bio-based and fully recyclable beer bottle into the hands of consumers for the first time. With a continued focus on evolving technology and sustainable practices, the bottle also contains beer brewed with organic and regenerative barley. The pilot, which is vital to accelerating Carlsberg's ambition of making the beer bottle a commercial reality, will see 8,000 Fibre bottles being sampled in eight Western European markets: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Poland, Germany and France. The bottles will be placed into the hands of local ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Carlsberg makes bio - based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trialWhile consumers can still expect the same distinctive Carlsberg taste, the methods used to farm the barley are set to improve farmland biodiversity, enhance soil health, and increase natural carbon ...
Carlsberg makes bio - based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trialWhile consumers can still expect the same distinctive Carlsberg taste, the methods used to farm the barley are set to improve farmland biodiversity, enhance soil health, and increase natural carbon ... Di Maio "Lasciamo il M5s, adesso inizia un nuovo futuro" siciliareport.it
Carlsberg makes bio-based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trialIn its largest pilot to date, Carlsberg Group has today revealed the trial of its new Fibre Bottle, putting the bio-based and fully recyclable beer bottle into the hands of consumers for the first ...
Little cheer for Russian beer lovers as sanctions biteSorry, that was the last bottle of Czech beer we had,” said a waiter at a central Moscow restaurant, a month after Russia sent troops into Ukraine and the West ...
Carlsberg makesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carlsberg makes