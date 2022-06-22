Carlsberg makes bio-based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trial

DR1TECH Raven Tastiera Meccanica TKL da Gaming RGB per PC Sconto e ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Il preacquisto è disponibileMultiVersus: aperte le iscrizioni al torneo che si terrà a EvoIn India famiglia di 9 persone suicida con il veleno : Avevano troppi ...Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in uscita su Steam domaniCambiamento Climatico : Allarme zecche in ItaliaCantina Valpolicella : Marco Accordini muore a 26 anni schiacciato ...Terremoto Afghanistan magnitudo 6.1 : 280 mortiMassimo Deidda ucciso a bastonate a 63 anni : arrestate due personeAustralia : muore il luna di miele per un incidente sul goal cartUltime Blog

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its largest pilot to date, Carlsberg Group has

In its largest pilot to date, Carlsberg Group has today revealed the trial of its new Fibre Bottle, putting the bio-based and fully recyclable beer bottle into the hands of consumers for the first time. With a continued focus on evolving technology and sustainable practices, the bottle also contains beer brewed with organic and regenerative barley. The pilot, which is vital to accelerating Carlsberg's ambition of making the beer bottle a commercial reality, will see 8,000 Fibre bottles being sampled in eight Western European markets: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Poland, Germany and France. The bottles will be placed into the hands of local ...
While consumers can still expect the same distinctive Carlsberg taste, the methods used to farm the barley are set to improve farmland biodiversity, enhance soil health, and increase natural carbon ...

Little cheer for Russian beer lovers as sanctions bite

Sorry, that was the last bottle of Czech beer we had,” said a waiter at a central Moscow restaurant, a month after Russia sent troops into Ukraine and the West ...
