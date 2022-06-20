Kavalan Releases New 'King Car Conductor' Packaging (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) King Car Conductor won one of 5 Kavalan Double Golds in San Francisco TAIPEI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kavalan's Double Gold award-winning King Car Conductor has unveiled a new Packaging design. King Car Conductor was one of five Kavalans to scoop Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, maKing it the fourth SFWSC Double Gold awarded to this expression. First launched in 2011, King Car Conductor is the first Kavalan whisky released that pays tribute to its parent company King Car Group. Matured and vatted from multiple oak barrels, this expression delivers delicate notes of papaya, banana, and green apple
