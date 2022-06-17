Aggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 1F1 22: Gameplay di Lance Stroll su Aston MartinLa rivoluzione Lean del processo produttivo per le PMI Annunciati la European TEKKEN Cup, TEKKEN National & Regional ...Genshin Impact in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl Game Pack Lupi Mannari di The Sims 4 è ora disponibileRed Bull Media House lancia Offroad Unchained mobile Scarcerato Simone Borgese : violentò e rapinò una tassista nel 2015Il grave lutto di Pamela Prati : è morto il nipote!Covid-19, Presidente Mattarella : volontariato decisivoUltime Blog

VIDEO Freestyler da applausi | numeri incredibili con i tacchi

VIDEO Freestyler
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a golssip©
Lisa Zimouche, Freestyler di 22 anni, ha pubblicato questo VIDEO sul suo profilo Instagram in cui ...

zazoom
Commenta
VIDEO / Freestyler da applausi: numeri incredibili con i tacchi (Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) Lisa Zimouche, Freestyler di 22 anni, ha pubblicato questo VIDEO sul suo profilo Instagram in cui palleggia con i tacchi
Leggi su golssip
Pubblicità

LUDOVICA CANIGLIA feat. DON CASH, "A me mi" (Remix) in rotazione su RDS una nuova versione dance perfetta per ballare nelle notti d'estate

... con cui registra il video "Che bomba" e Ali Gio' (rapper romano) con cui fa il video "Chi è". Dal ... Nel 2017 approda ad M2O e diventa il nuovo volto web come rapper freestyler del gruppo e ...

Budweiser Debuts Global Creative "Tomorrow Is Yours to Take" Featuring Visionary Artist Anderson .Paak and New Generation of Creators in ...

The video is a collaboration on a global scale, featuring French freestyler soccer player Sean Garnier, Brazilian rapper Xamã, Swedish fashion designer Julia Dang, Colombian graffiti artist ... De Bruyne sfida il freestyler Martijn Debbaut. VIDEO  Sky Sport

"Age Is Just a Number": Grandpa Plays Football With Young Man in Video, Kills The Entire Show

A 64-year-old man who drives truck for a living surprised everyone after engaging in a football freestyling session. He played like an absolute professional.

This 64-year-old Football Enthusiast from Kerala Shows Age is Just a Number

While there are many who claim to be a die-hard football fan, a 64-year-old man named James from Kerala can easily put them to shame. For James, who is immensely passionate about the sport, his age ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Freestyler
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VIDEO Freestyler VIDEO Freestyler applausi numeri incredibili