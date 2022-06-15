Bridgetek Introduces New Sensors and Actuators to Simplify IoT Implementation for Businesses (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - SINGAPORE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Bridgetek Pte Ltd. are introducing a new range of Sensors and actuator devices to improve productivity, consistency of quality and yield, staff utilization, and ensuring efficient use of resources. Applications include industrial controls, smart farming, marine aquaculture, smart offices, laboratory instrumentation, and car parks among others. The Sensors and Actuators are designed to work together on a shared network known as the Long-Distance Sensor Bus (LDSBus). This simplifies the cabling significantly by using standard interconnects and distributing power to the attached devices. It also removes the complexity of interconnecting different devices, protocols, networks, and software, allowing them to work together seamlessly. All sensor data and actuator commands on the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
