Bridgetek Introduces New Sensors and Actuators to Simplify IoT Implementation for Businesses

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - SINGAPORE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Pte Ltd. are introducing a new range ofand actuator devices to improve productivity, consistency of quality and yield, staff utilization, and ensuring efficient use of resources. Applications include industrial controls, smart farming, marine aquaculture, smart offices, laboratory instrumentation, and car parks among others. Theandare designed to work together on a shared network known as the Long-Distance Sensor Bus (LDSBus). This simplifies the cabling significantly by using standard interconnects and distributing power to the attached devices. It also removes the complexity of interconnecting different devices, protocols, networks, and software, allowing them to work together seamlessly. All sensor data and actuator commands on the ...