Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...GeForce RTX Serie 30 a prezzi convenienti grazie alla campagna Pronte ...Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Disponibile il secondo DLC Il film per cui David Niven vinse l OscarF1 22 aggiunge aggiornamenti ai circuiti per rispecchiare le ...Outright Games: quattro nuovi giochi per bambini e famiglieThe Sims 4 - il kit Moonlight Chic e il kit Little Campers ...Ultime Blog

BingX Completes Audit Report with CertiK to Enhance User and Asset Security

BingX Completes
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX is proud to announce the completion of its Audit Report ...

zazoom
Commenta
BingX Completes Audit Report with CertiK to Enhance User and Asset Security (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 BingX is proud to announce the completion of its Audit Report with CertiK to ensure the safety of investors and the Security of their digital Assets. As the world's leading social trading platform, Security of identity and digital Assets are the top priorities. BingX focuses on to boost investor confidence. A leader in blockchain Security, CertiK has worked with and Audited several other renowned cryptocurrency projects. Its mission is to solve the biggest hurdle to mass adoption in the crypto space by assuring the reliability of projects in the industry. "CertiK is one of the highest regarded ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BingX Completes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : BingX Completes BingX Completes Audit Report with