BingX Completes Audit Report with CertiK to Enhance User and Asset Security (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BingX is proud to announce the completion of its Audit Report with CertiK to ensure the safety of investors and the Security of their digital Assets. As the world's leading social trading platform, Security of identity and digital Assets are the top priorities. BingX focuses on to boost investor confidence. A leader in blockchain Security, CertiK has worked with and Audited several other renowned cryptocurrency projects. Its mission is to solve the biggest hurdle to mass adoption in the crypto space by assuring the reliability of projects in the industry. "CertiK is one of the highest regarded ...Leggi su iltempo
BingX is proud to announce the completion of its Audit Report with CertiK to ensure the safety of investors and the Security of their digital Assets. As the world's leading social trading platform, Security of identity and digital Assets are the top priorities. BingX focuses on to boost investor confidence. A leader in blockchain Security, CertiK has worked with and Audited several other renowned cryptocurrency projects. Its mission is to solve the biggest hurdle to mass adoption in the crypto space by assuring the reliability of projects in the industry. "CertiK is one of the highest regarded ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
BingX CompletesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BingX Completes