Chinese Superstar Wu Jing Joins Jason Statham in Warner’s ‘Meg 2,’ Li Bingbing Exits the Mega-Shark Franchise (EXCLUSIVE) (Di venerdì 25 febbraio 2022) Wu Jing, the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China, will join British action star Jason Statham in Warner Bros.’s “Meg 2: The Trench,” sources close to the production have confirmed to Variety. The giant Shark actioner, however, will be without Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”). The Chinese actor, who played a female L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chinese Superstar
I 10 film di Hong Kong che hanno fatto la storia del cinemaTre superstar del cinema di Hong Kong - Anita Mui, Michelle Yeoh e Maggie Cheung - si prestano a un ...l'inserimento di Bride With White Hair in questa classifica considerata la presenza di A Chinese ...
I 10 film di Hong Kong che hanno fatto la storia del cinemaTre superstar del cinema di Hong Kong - Anita Mui, Michelle Yeoh e Maggie Cheung - si prestano a un ...l'inserimento di Bride With White Hair in questa classifica considerata la presenza di A Chinese ...
Zhang Ziyu, la 14enne cinese alta 2.26 metri domina nel basket: le immagini diventano virali Il Messaggero
Chinese Superstar Wu Jing Joins Jason Statham in Warner’s ‘Meg 2,’ Li Bingbing Exits the Mega-Shark Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)Wu Jing, the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China, will join British action star Jason Statham in Warner Bros.’s “Meg 2: The Trench,” sources close to the production have confirmed to ...
With School Board recalled, Chinese community eyes replacements — and each otherSan Francisco’s Chinese community united to recall three school board members — but appears less unified on possible replacements. The shared allegiances ...
Chinese SuperstarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chinese Superstar