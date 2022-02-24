AEW | La Battle Royale premia i ReDragon | ma il post match è tutto di Adam Page

(Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) C’era grande attesa a Dynamite per scoprire quale sarebbe stato il primo team a qualificarsi per il Three Way tag teamdi Revolution contro i campioni di coppia Jurassic Express. Isono usciti vincenti, ma nelsono stati attaccati da. A farne le spese sopratKyle O’Reilly, colpito dal Buckshot Lariat. Il momento dell’attacco diThe #AEW World Champ is here at #AEWDynamite! #Hangman @themakes a statement!We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bCs8uJnk6Q— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

