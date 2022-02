Inside the ‘Differences’ That Drove Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Apart

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 17 febbraio 2022) Not meant to be.and‘s whirlwind romance may have moved a little too quickly before the duo’s split.and’s Relationship Timeline Read article “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the former couple. “They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests and their political views weren’t aligned.” The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, “is very passionate about his football career,” and the NFL ended up driving himfrom the Big Little Lies alum, 30, prompting them to end their ...