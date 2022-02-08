The Revenue of GWM in 2021 Exceeding CNY 136.3 Billion (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) BAODING, China, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, GWM announced that the total Revenue in 2021 has exceeded CNY 136.3 Billion, with 31.95% of growth year-on-year, and its net profit has reached CNY 6.781 Billion, with 26.45% of growth year-on-year, which marks further expansion of GWM's market share. In 2021, GWM sold 1.28 million new vehicles worldwide, with an increase of 15.2% year on year. The global sales have exceeded one million for sixth consecutive years and reached a new record. In 2021, GWM launched a variety of products globally, including the GWM POER, 3rd generation HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION, to meet different needs of all kinds of customers and further contribute to the growth of Revenue. The continuous expansion of the globalized market layout is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GBG announces it has agreed to acquire Acuant - bringing together two leaders in the global digital identity market with combined revenue of c.£265 million
The Arena Group Reports Record Revenues and Audience Growth for Third Quarter of 2021
