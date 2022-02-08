The Revenue of GWM in 2021 Exceeding CNY 136 3 Billion

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) BAODING, China, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/Recently, GWM announced that the totalinhas exceeded CNY 136.3, with 31.95% of growth year-on-year, and its net profit has reached CNY 6.781, with 26.45% of growth year-on-year, which marks further expansion of GWM's market share. In, GWM sold 1.28 million new vehicles worldwide, with an increase of 15.2% year on year. The global sales have exceeded one million for sixth consecutive years and reached a new record. In, GWM launched a variety of products globally, including the GWM POER, 3rd generation HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION, to meet different needs of all kinds of customers and further contribute to the growth of. The continuous expansion of the globalized market layout is ...