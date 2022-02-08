The Revenue of GWM in 2021 Exceeding CNY 136 3 Billion

Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...The Sims 4 Il Mio Matrimonio Game Pack in arrivoEuropean Chips Act | la posizione di IntelLEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Need Games annuncia Leggende Pokémon: Arceus Beats Fit Pro - molte Star protagonisti della campagna Vibey BeatsSESSION PRESENTA UN NUOVO TRAILER COMMUNITY-MADEUltime Blog

BAODING, China, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM announced that the total Revenue in 2021 has ...

Recently, GWM announced that the total Revenue in 2021 has exceeded CNY 136.3 Billion, with 31.95% of growth year-on-year, and its net profit has reached CNY 6.781 Billion, with 26.45% of growth year-on-year, which marks further expansion of GWM's market share. In 2021, GWM sold 1.28 million new vehicles worldwide, with an increase of 15.2% year on year. The global sales have exceeded one million for sixth consecutive years and reached a new record. In 2021, GWM launched a variety of products globally, including the GWM POER, 3rd generation HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION, to meet different needs of all kinds of customers and further contribute to the growth of Revenue. The continuous expansion of the globalized market layout is ...
