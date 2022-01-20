Artmarket com | For a classification of NFTs on marketplaces and in Artprice databases

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) PARIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/An urgent need for greater clarity is emerging in the world of NFT platforms, which are already offering a very large number of diverse and varied products. To enhance the navigation experience, OpenSea has already organized their offer into ten categories: New, Art, Collectibles, Domain names, Music, Photography, Sports, Trading cards, Utility and Virtual Worlds, but even this organization has lots of overlaps and gray areas, and we believe theseneed greater clarity, stability and transparency in order to attract new collectors. Thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of.com and itsdepartment: "The disruptive NFT technology escapes the 'standard' segmentation of the art market, traditionally organized into periods, mediums, movements, etc. Coving a multitude of extremely ...