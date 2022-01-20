Artmarket.com: For a classification of NFTs on marketplaces and in Artprice databases (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) PARIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
An urgent need for greater clarity is emerging in the world of NFT platforms, which are already offering a very large number of diverse and varied products. To enhance the navigation experience, OpenSea has already organized their offer into ten categories: New, Art, Collectibles, Domain names, Music, Photography, Sports, Trading cards, Utility and Virtual Worlds, but even this organization has lots of overlaps and gray areas, and we believe these marketplaces need greater clarity, stability and transparency in order to attract new collectors. Thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: "The disruptive NFT technology escapes the 'standard' segmentation of the art market, traditionally organized into periods, mediums, movements, etc. Coving a multitude of extremely ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Artmarket.com: For a classification of NFTs on marketplaces and in Artprice databasesThierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: "The disruptive NFT technology escapes the 'standard' segmentation of the art market, traditionally organized into ...
Artmarket.com: For a classification of NFTs on marketplaces and in Artprice databasesPARIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An urgent need for greater clarity is emerging in the world of NFT platforms, which are already offering a very large number of diverse and varied products. To ...
Artmarket.com: Artprice ripercorre i punti salienti delle aste 2021 e il fenomeno NFTOggi, sembra che tutti stiano parlando di NFT. Questo nuovo mercato digitale potrebbe fondersi completamente con il mercato dell'arte fisica; rappresenta già l'8% del fatturato globale delle aste del ...
