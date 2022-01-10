Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùCovid, bisogna ritardare apertura scuole : Novax occupano 2/3 ...Usa omicidio afroamericano Ahmaud Arbery : 3 ergastoliPresidente Biden : Incendi causati dai mutamenti climaUltime Blog

EcoFlow Triples Sales for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021

- The company reaches €200 million in annual revenue and reinforces its market shares PARDUBICE, Czech ...

EcoFlow Triples Sales for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021 (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - The company reaches €200 million in annual revenue and reinforces its market shares PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, this week revealed that its annual revenue reached €200 million in 2021, increasing by 275% compared to the Year before. Globally, EcoFlow has more than tripled its Sales for the second Consecutive Year, outrunning the global portable power station market's CAGR of 42%. Most notably, in Europe, EcoFlow's Sales has increased tenfold in comparison to that of the previous Year. "The impressive Sales growth can be attributed to a few things," said Allen Zheng, the Global Sales Head ...
