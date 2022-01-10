EcoFlow Triples Sales for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021 (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - The company reaches €200 million in annual revenue and reinforces its market shares PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, this week revealed that its annual revenue reached €200 million in 2021, increasing by 275% compared to the Year before. Globally, EcoFlow has more than tripled its Sales for the second Consecutive Year, outrunning the global portable power station market's CAGR of 42%. Most notably, in Europe, EcoFlow's Sales has increased tenfold in comparison to that of the previous Year. "The impressive Sales growth can be attributed to a few things," said Allen Zheng, the Global Sales Head ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, this week revealed that its annual revenue reached €200 million in 2021, increasing by 275% compared to the Year before. Globally, EcoFlow has more than tripled its Sales for the second Consecutive Year, outrunning the global portable power station market's CAGR of 42%. Most notably, in Europe, EcoFlow's Sales has increased tenfold in comparison to that of the previous Year. "The impressive Sales growth can be attributed to a few things," said Allen Zheng, the Global Sales Head ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EcoFlow Triples
EcoFlow Inc.: EcoFlow Triples Sales for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021The company reaches €200 million in annual revenue and reinforces its market shares PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy ...
EcoFlow Triples Sales for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021The impressive sales growth can be attributed to a few things, said Allen Zheng, the Global Sales Head at EcoFlow. Our expansion to over 100 markets and the complete rollout of the RIVER and DELTA ...
EcoFlow TriplesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EcoFlow Triples