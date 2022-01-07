KEENON Robotics Showcases Full Line-Up of Service Robots at CES 2022 (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
KEENON Robotics Co., Ltd. (KEENON Robotics), the world's leading Service Robotics company, displayed its entire product Line of Service Robots at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 running from January 5-7th in Las Vegas. Among KEENON's Full Line-up of high-performance and versatile robotic products coming to the annual world's biggest tech fest are the Delivery Robot series, Hotel Robot, Hospitality Robot and Disinfection Robot, with its next-generation Delivery Robot T8 meeting worldwide visitors for the first time and attracting great attention due to its adorable look, advance technologies
Keenon Robotics raises 200 Million ($) in Series D funding led by Softbank Vision Fund 2SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd, a leader in service robotics, today announced $200M in Series D funding, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2*, followed by CICC ALPHA and Prosperity7 Ventures (the diversified ...
Carenza di camerieri? Il Giappone li rimpiazza con i robot Federvini
