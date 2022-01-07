FIFA ANNUNCIA I CANDIDATI ALLA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO 2021EA svela il nuovo evento Apex Legends Abissi Oscuri Shiba Inu: cosa aspettarsi nei prossimi mesi da una delle ...BETHESDA - Raggiungi l'incredibile nuovo mondo di The Elder ScrollsFar Cry 6 - Pagan Control, DLC di Far Cry 6, disponibile dall'11 ...KONAMI celebra i 35 anni di Castlevania con il lancio della NFT ...Kappa e Ubisoft svelano l'esclusiva R6 Capsule CollectionPlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”Ultime Blog

KEENON Robotics Showcases Full Line-Up of Service Robots at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics Co., Ltd. (KEENON Robotics), the world's ...

KEENON Robotics Co., Ltd. (KEENON Robotics), the world's leading Service Robotics company, displayed its entire product Line of Service Robots at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 running from January 5-­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­7th in Las Vegas. Among KEENON's Full Line-up of high-performance and versatile robotic products coming to the annual world's biggest tech fest are the Delivery Robot series, Hotel Robot, Hospitality Robot and Disinfection Robot, with its next-generation Delivery Robot T8 meeting worldwide visitors for the first time and attracting great attention due to its adorable look, advance technologies ...
Keenon Robotics raises 200 Million ($) in Series D funding led by Softbank Vision Fund 2

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd, a leader in service robotics, today announced $200M in Series D funding, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2*, followed by CICC ALPHA and Prosperity7 Ventures (the diversified ...
