Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2022 and Beyond

(Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) After laying dormant for over a year due to the pandemic,came roaring back in 2021 with nine titles premiering in theaters and on. Among them were the first billion-dollar grossingof the pandemic, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”;’ first ever animated series, “What If…?”; and’ first L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Every Marvel

SPOILER WARNING: This story discussespost - credits scene in theCinematic Universe, through 2021's "Spider - Man: No Way Home." In other words: It's all spoilers! Ever since Samuel L. Jackson emerged at the end of the "Iron ...Ogni giorno Ogni giorno (in ingleseDay) è un film adolescenziale da vedere assolutamente. ...e fantascienza sono soltanto alcuni i generi che abbraccia questo capolavoro dell'Universo, ...Reckoning War, an event that promises to shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe. Check that out and learn more right here!Black Panther, Thor and Hulk are among the characters featured in a 2019 mural done across from Marshall High School by the Chicago graffiti squad known as CAB.