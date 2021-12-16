OlliOlli World: Preordini aperti!Diablo II: Resurrected arriva la patch 2.4WARZONE: IL DRIVER ANTI-CHEAT PER PC È PRONTONintendo - Indie World Riders Republic Stagione 1: Winter Bash disponibile RUGBY 22 | All Blacks RevealGTA Online: The Contract - ora disponibileWARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseUltime Blog

KT SAT suggests establishing a LEO Alliance to regional satellite operators

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT SAT(www.ktsat.com) announced that it suggested ...

KT SAT(www.ktsat.com) announced that it suggested establishing an Alliance for LEO business to regional satellite operators at the World satellite Business Week 2021 hosted by Euroconsult which is held in Paris, France with 95% of global satellite operators worldwide in attendance. KT SAT CEO Kyungmin David Song attended as a panelist in the panel discussion by online with its topic of "How regional operators can adapt and differentiate in this increasingly competitive market environment?". He drew audiences' attention as he shared KT SAT's vision for LEO business with creating a global Alliance. Four panelists attended the discussion including Song, ...
