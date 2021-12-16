KT SAT suggests establishing a "LEO Alliance" to regional satellite operators (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
KT SAT(www.ktsat.com) announced that it suggested establishing an Alliance for LEO business to regional satellite operators at the World satellite Business Week 2021 hosted by Euroconsult which is held in Paris, France with 95% of global satellite operators worldwide in attendance. KT SAT CEO Kyungmin David Song attended as a panelist in the panel discussion by online with its topic of "How regional operators can adapt and differentiate in this increasingly competitive market environment?". He drew audiences' attention as he shared KT SAT's vision for LEO business with creating a global Alliance. Four panelists attended the discussion including Song, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
