Essence Group' s Rapid Growth Continues | Reaching Significant Milestone of 75 Million Connected Devices Deployed Worldwide

2021 Acceleration Comes in the Face of Global Components Shortages HERZLIYA,?Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 ...

Essence Group's Rapid Growth Continues, Reaching Significant Milestone of 75 Million Connected Devices Deployed Worldwide (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) 2021 Acceleration Comes in the Face of Global Components Shortages HERZLIYA,?Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Essence Group, a leading technology Group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced that it has, since its foundation, Deployed over 75 Million Connected security and personal care Devices and services. This Growth, which has been accelerating Rapidly over the last three years, with 15 Million device shipments in 2021 alone, is forecast to grow even faster throughout 2022 and is due to reach over 120 Million Connected Devices by the end of 2023. "Essence ...
