Essence Group's Rapid Growth Continues, Reaching Significant Milestone of 75 Million Connected Devices Deployed Worldwide (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) 2021 Acceleration Comes in the Face of Global Components Shortages HERZLIYA,?Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Essence Group, a leading technology Group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced that it has, since its foundation, Deployed over 75 Million Connected security and personal care Devices and services. This Growth, which has been accelerating Rapidly over the last three years, with 15 Million device shipments in 2021 alone, is forecast to grow even faster throughout 2022 and is due to reach over 120 Million Connected Devices by the end of 2023. "Essence ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Essence Group, a leading technology Group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced that it has, since its foundation, Deployed over 75 Million Connected security and personal care Devices and services. This Growth, which has been accelerating Rapidly over the last three years, with 15 Million device shipments in 2021 alone, is forecast to grow even faster throughout 2022 and is due to reach over 120 Million Connected Devices by the end of 2023. "Essence ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Essence Group
Deep Knowledge Group: Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Analytical Study "5 High - impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms"'We believe Antigenic Essence Platform is a major advance in the field of cancer vaccine ... it is applicable both for personalized or group medicine, and it can be used to direct against tumor cells ...
CGTN: Democracy, shared human values: Forum on democracy opens in BeijingSecond, Huang reiterated that the people's status as masters of the country is the essence of ... Shen Haixiong, president of the China Media Group (CMG), echoed Huang's words. He praised the efficiency ...
Essence Group lancia MyShield, la prima soluzione antintrusione All-in-One 5G al mondo per casa, famiglia e azienda Adnkronos
Essence GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Essence Group