LexisNexis launches new Sustainable Innovation Measurement framework enabling organizations globally to objectively track and report on innovation' s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Industry-first alignment of patent data to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals framework ...

LexisNexis launches new Sustainable Innovation Measurement framework enabling organizations globally to objectively track and report on innovation's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) Industry-first alignment of patent data to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals framework revolutionizes Sustainable innovation analysis. NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 LexisNexis® Legal & Professional is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative extension to its leading Intellectual Property analytics solution, LexisNexis® PatentSight®, that makes Sustainable-focused innovation identifiable, searchable, and trackable through mapping the global patent system to the UN Sustainable Development ...
