Bakkt App Reaches 1 Billion Points + Miles Linked Milestone Only 6 Months After Public Launch (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) ... Bakkt customers continue to see value in growing digital asset economy ALPHARETTA, Ga.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Bakkt Holdings, LLC ('Bakkt'), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, announced today ...
La più grande catena di cinema al mondo ha annunciato che accetterà pagamenti in bitcoin

Il contesto Le aziende che accettano bitcoin includono PayPal e Starbucks attraverso l'app Bakkt, che converte la criptovaluta in pagamento, secondo Business Insider. Tesla, che ha accettato bitcoin ...
