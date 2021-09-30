Bakkt App Reaches 1 Billion Points + Miles Linked Milestone Only 6 Months After Public Launch (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) ... Bakkt customers continue to see value in growing digital asset economy ALPHARETTA, Ga.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Bakkt Holdings, LLC ('Bakkt'), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, announced today ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bakkt App
Bakkt App Reaches 1 Billion Points + Miles Linked Milestone Only 6 Months After Public Launch... Ga.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Bakkt Holdings, LLC ('Bakkt'), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, announced today that 1 billion points and miles have been linked on the Bakkt app , a major ...
La più grande catena di cinema al mondo ha annunciato che accetterà pagamenti in bitcoinIl contesto Le aziende che accettano bitcoin includono PayPal e Starbucks attraverso l'app Bakkt, che converte la criptovaluta in pagamento, secondo Business Insider. Tesla, che ha accettato bitcoin ...
Bakkt lancia il portafoglio Bitcoin con Starbucks e altro ancora Cryptonews Italy
Bakkt AppSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bakkt App