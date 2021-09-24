Food systems hold power to 'realise vision of a better world,' says UN Secretary-General at first Food Systems Summit (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) In a Chair's Summary Statement of Action, António Guterres urged transformative change in Food Systems to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/



The UN Secretary-General has called on the world to keep its promises for a better future through Food Systems that work for people, planet and prosperity at the first UN Food Systems Summit. In a Chair's Summary Statement of Action, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on governments and partners to meet the commitments they made to achieve the 17 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) In a Chair's Summary Statement of Action, António Guterres urged transformative change into deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/The UNhas called on theto keep its promises for afuture throughthat work for people, planet and prosperity at theUN. In a Chair's Summary Statement of Action, UNAntónio Guterres called on governments and partners to meet the commitments they made to achieve the 17 ...

Advertising

ItalyUN_NY : RT @Raiofficialnews: Dopo l’evento di luglio a Roma, si svolge oggi a New York il Vertice delle Nazioni Unite sui sistemi alimentari. La se… - EctenergyLtd : Gli ideatori del Food Systems Summit sparano a zero sul vertice - TweetsdiTeo : RT @UNRIC_Italia: ???? Inizia oggi il @FoodSystems Summit dell'@UN a New York! L'obiettivo è guidare la trasformazione dei #SistemiAlimentar… - LaVocediNewYork : #Draghi al #FoodSystems Summit: vogliamo sistemi alimentari sostenibili, l’Italia è pronta. Vertice all'#Onu, soluz… - news_mondo_h24 : Draghi: “La pandemia e la recessione mondiale ha spinto 100 milioni di persone in povertà estrema”… -