Stonebranch Online 2021 To Connect Attendees with Top Automation and Orchestration Thought Leaders

Prominent voices in IT share their strategies to automate and orchestrate the enterprise in this ...

Stonebranch Online 2021 To Connect Attendees with Top Automation and Orchestration Thought Leaders (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Prominent voices in IT share their strategies to automate and orchestrate the enterprise in this premier virtual education forum for IT Automation professionals – September 28-October 28, 2021 ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service Orchestration and Automation solutions, announced today that registration is now open for Stonebranch Online 2021, its flagship virtual series designed to educate and inspire IT Automation professionals. In addition to Stonebranch executives and experts, the speaker lineup features industry analysts and Stonebranch customers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, BP, Donegal Insurance Group, Dell ...
