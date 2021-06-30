NEC Corporation to Terminate U.S. Public Reporting Obligations (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) TOKYO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) today announced that it will voluntarily file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') to Terminate the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of ...Leggi su 01net
In aeroporto con l'identità biometrica al posto del bigliettoE con NEC Corporation, con l'obiettivo di accelerare la disponibilita' di touchpoint biometrici self - service e offrire un'esperienza in aeroporto piu' veloce e touchless. Basandosi sulla presenza ...
Accordo tra Star Alliance, SITA e NEC per viaggi touchless grazie alla biometria Telenord
In aeroporto con l’identità biometrica al posto del bigliettoL'Italpress è un'agenzia di stampa italiana a carattere nazionale. Direttore responsabile Gaspare Borsellino. Direttore editoriale Italo Cucci.
Juniper insieme a NEC per la rete di HerotelPer Herotel, Juniper Networks e NEC hanno dato vita alla prima rete commerciale sudafricana basata sul segment routing ...
