GWM POER wins both word of mouth and sales with stunning product strength (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - BAODING, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Recently, GWM POER, a quick seller of GWM, has been launched successively around the world and hit a new high in sales volume in April. According to VFACTS data, GWM POER accounted for 3% of total monthly market sales in Australia and New Zealand, with a month-on-month increase of 50%, ranking the 8th place as a whole and becoming the winner in China's pickup sales in Australia; moreover, in New Zealand, it advanced into the top ten with a year-on-year increase of 186% in April. GWM POER not only has a booming market sales, but also has won many authoritative media awards in just a few months after its launch. within one month after the launch in Chile, GWM ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
