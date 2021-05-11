Despite Disinformation Attempt, Antitrust Case Against IQVIA Moves Forward and Report of FTC Investigation of IQVIA Comes to Light (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) IQVIA continues unethical tactics to divert attention from industry-wide issue: IQVIA monopoly abuse harms life sciences companies and patients BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Consistent with its history of deceptive and unethical behavior, IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) yesterday issued a press release that mischaracterizes the nature of a recent procedural e-discovery ruling in Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) Antitrust Case Against IQVIA. The release is another IQVIA Attempt to divert attention from the core issue — IQVIA's unlawful tactics to retain monopoly control of data crucial to the life sciences industry and use ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Consistent with its history of deceptive and unethical behavior, IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) yesterday issued a press release that mischaracterizes the nature of a recent procedural e-discovery ruling in Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) Antitrust Case Against IQVIA. The release is another IQVIA Attempt to divert attention from the core issue — IQVIA's unlawful tactics to retain monopoly control of data crucial to the life sciences industry and use ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Despite Disinformation
Despite Disinformation Attempt, Antitrust Case Against IQVIA Moves Forward and Report of FTC Investigation of IQVIA Comes to LightIQVIA continues unethical tactics to divert attention from industry-wide issue: IQVIA monopoly abuse harms life sciences companies and patients BARCELONA, ...
Despite DisinformationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Despite Disinformation