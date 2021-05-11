MSI svela la nuova lineup di laptop per gamer e creatorTutto quello che devi sapere sull'indirizzo IPSnowRunner - Stagione 4: New Frontiers uscirà il 18 maggioNVIDIA con la RTX 30 trasforma i laptop Mainstream in device da gamingCome Risparmiare facendo acquisti onlineTOPOLINO presenta LA 24 ORE DI PAPEROPOLIPlayStation VR PS5: 4K, eye-tracking e vibrazionePlayStation Store: nuovo gioco PS4 gratisSchianto a Pignataro : la vittima è giovane residente a CassinoSui vaccini bisogna allungare il passo : In Usa vaccini tra 12 e 15 ...

Despite Disinformation Attempt | Antitrust Case Against IQVIA Moves Forward and Report of FTC Investigation of IQVIA Comes to Light

IQVIA continues unethical tactics to divert attention from industry-wide issue: IQVIA monopoly abuse ...

Despite Disinformation Attempt, Antitrust Case Against IQVIA Moves Forward and Report of FTC Investigation of IQVIA Comes to Light (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) IQVIA continues unethical tactics to divert attention from industry-wide issue: IQVIA monopoly abuse harms life sciences companies and patients BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Consistent with its history of deceptive and unethical behavior, IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) yesterday issued a press release that mischaracterizes the nature of a recent procedural e-discovery ruling in Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) Antitrust Case Against IQVIA. The release is another IQVIA Attempt to divert attention from the core issue — IQVIA's unlawful tactics to retain monopoly control of data crucial to the life sciences industry and use ...
