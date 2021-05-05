Legends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a PratoFesta scudetto Inter : Il Sottosegretario Sileri è preoccupatoSilvano Nestola : ucciso ex maresciallo dell'ArmaCittà del Messico : Crollo ponte, 20 morti e 70 feriti | Video ...

1NCE increases bandwidth for cellular IoT device communication

- 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now with up to 1 Mbit/s bandwidth for IoT connectivity - Shorter transmission ...

zazoom
Commenta
1NCE increases bandwidth for cellular IoT device communication (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) - 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now with up to 1 Mbit/s bandwidth for IoT connectivity - Shorter transmission times enable longer battery life for sensors COLOGNE, Germany, May 5, 2021 //PRNewswire/

 1NCE, the world's first full-fledged operator of IoT network services, is increasing the maximum available data rates for cellular device communication on the Internet of Things for new and existing customers from 128 kbit/s to up to 1 Mbit/s. With 1NCE, communication is possible via all common cellular network technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. The increase in bandwidth benefits all 3G, 4G and especially LTE-M applications, which can fully utilize this bandwidth by specification. By transmitting ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 1NCE increases

1NCE increases bandwidth for cellular IoT device communication

- 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now with up to 1 Mbit/s bandwidth for IoT connectivity - Shorter transmission times enable longer battery life for sensors  COLOGNE, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 1NCE increases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : 1NCE increases 1NCE increases bandwidth cellular device