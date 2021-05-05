1NCE increases bandwidth for cellular IoT device communication (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) - 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now with up to 1 Mbit/s bandwidth for IoT connectivity - Shorter transmission times enable longer battery life for sensors COLOGNE, Germany, May 5, 2021 //PRNewswire/
1NCE, the world's first full-fledged operator of IoT network services, is increasing the maximum available data rates for cellular device communication on the Internet of Things for new and existing customers from 128 kbit/s to up to 1 Mbit/s. With 1NCE, communication is possible via all common cellular network technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. The increase in bandwidth benefits all 3G, 4G and especially LTE-M applications, which can fully utilize this bandwidth by specification. By transmitting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
