Gerresheimer with positive start to the financial year 2021 (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) – Organic revenue growth of 3.1 % in core business – Strong development in High Value Solutions: Focus on Biological Solutions pays off – Adjusted EBITDA increases organically by 7.0 % in core business – Adjusted earnings per share rise organically by 29.3 % to EUR 0.57 – Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021 DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
"We got off to a good start in the financial year," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Our high value products and solutions for biotech and pharma companies saw significant growth in the first quarter. The order books are full. We are well on our way to achieving our targets for 2021. The achievements which are now becoming visible, confirm the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
"We got off to a good start in the financial year," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Our high value products and solutions for biotech and pharma companies saw significant growth in the first quarter. The order books are full. We are well on our way to achieving our targets for 2021. The achievements which are now becoming visible, confirm the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gerresheimer with
Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five yearsDÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November 2018. "Dietmar Siemssen has put ...
Gerresheimer presents strong fourth quarterThe Gerresheimer Group generated adjusted EBITDA of 310m Euro in the financial year 2020, with adjusted EBITDA growing organically by 7.9 % in the core business. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin ...
Gerresheimer with positive start to the financial year 2021DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — “We got off to a good start in the financial year,” said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “Our high value products and solutions for biotech ...
Gerresheimer withSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer with