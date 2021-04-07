The coexistence of figuration and abstraction in Blanka Dovgan’s Action Painting IE

Leggi su lopinionista

(Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) In the common imagination, the impetuousness of thetechnique first used by Jackson Pollock is absolutely linked to the purest, most instinctive and immediateism, precisely because of a rapid, swift gesture without any conditioning by the visible form. Anyway there are some artists who manage to reintroduce the more figurative side without renouncing the instinctiveness of that liberating and spontaneous act typical of. Today’s protagonist reveals the particular characteristic of superimposing and making a more figurative part coexist with a more distinctly abstract one. Thetechnique ofspread in the United States around the 1950s, closely linked to the Abstract Expressionism movement in ...