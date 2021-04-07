The coexistence of figuration and abstraction in Blanka Dovgan’s Action Painting (IE) (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) In the common imagination, the impetuousness of the Painting technique first used by Jackson Pollock is absolutely linked to the purest, most instinctive and immediate abstrActionism, precisely because of a rapid, swift gesture without any conditioning by the visible form. Anyway there are some artists who manage to reintroduce the more figurative side without renouncing the instinctiveness of that liberating and spontaneous act typical of Action Painting. Today’s protagonist reveals the particular characteristic of superimposing and making a more figurative part coexist with a more distinctly abstract one. The Painting technique of Action Painting spread in the United States around the 1950s, closely linked to the Abstract Expressionism movement in ...Leggi su lopinionista
Bells and Minarets: Pope Francis in IraqExperts from the ISPI MED network react to the visit of Pope Francis in Iraq. A message of coexistence from two interfaith dialogue advocates "Whilst this is the first meeting in history between ...
Hanan Ashrawi: 'Vi racconto l'Intifada del diritto e della legalità'È autore di From Coexistence to Conquest: International Law and the Origins of the Arab - Israeli Conflict" (Pluto Press 2009) e, con il defunto Peter Sluglett, di Violent Radical Movements in the ...
Il Trento Film Festival lancia ''Coexistence.life, cartoline per la coesistenza''. Protagonisti gli istituti trentini che riflettono sul rapporto uomo-fauna il Dolomiti
"Io non ho paura del lupo": il progetto delle Alpi Marittime WolfAlps Eu al festival onlineCUNEO CRONACA - Si svolgerà in versione digitale l’edizione 2021 del festival di "Io non ho paura del lupo": tanti gli appuntamenti online gratuiti previsti dal 22 al 27 marzo, alle 18:30 in diretta s ...
