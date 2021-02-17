Expressing the "memory" of the Ryukyu Kingdom in a new Media Art exhibit opened at Naha Airport on February 13 (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" Naha, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On February 13, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Naha Airport as part of their "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" initiative. Visual artist/programmer HIGA Satoru and animator/illustrator nuQ created works based on the motif of the Ryukyu Kingdom. These works are exhibited at the Airport as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. ?Naha Airport Event Outline? Located in Japan's subtropical resort area of Okinawa, the theme of the exhibition at Naha
The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" NAHA, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 -- On February 13, 2021, The Agency for Cultural
Works of Media Art inspired by the "movement" of Japan's samurai and ninja exhibited at Chubu Centrair International Airport from February 9
The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" AICHI, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 -- On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural
