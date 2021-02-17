Expressing the “memory” of the Ryukyu Kingdom in a new Media Art exhibit opened at Naha Airport on February 13

Chi è Valentina PetriniSartor Arrestato Dal Calcioscommesse alla coltivazione di cannabisStasera Tutto è Possibile Perchè non è andato in onda?Rissa davanti al McDonald's a Formia : feriti due ragazziQuota 100 per meno persone del previstoAssassin’s Creed Valhalla: l’aggiornamento introduce la nuova ...Terapie domiciliari Covid 19: il silenzio assordaVALORANT: in arrivo la nuova modalità Corsa alle armiXbox Wireless Headset: new entry della famiglia accessori XboxSanremo 2021 Fiorello anche senza Amadeus. Le canzoni in gara.

 On February 13, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Naha Airport as part of their "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" initiative. Visual artist/programmer HIGA Satoru and animator/illustrator nuQ created works based on the motif of the Ryukyu Kingdom. These works are exhibited at the Airport as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. ?Naha Airport Event Outline? Located in Japan's subtropical resort area of Okinawa, the theme of the exhibition at Naha ...
Works of Media Art inspired by the “movement” of Japan’s samurai and ninja exhibited at Chubu Centrair International Airport from February 9
The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" AICHI, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural ...
