The Collegiate Church of Castiglione | a treasure to rediscover after 600 years

But today, more than ever, we feel a void; by choosing to close all of the monuments and museums, and to keep students away from these places for two years, we're creating a deep wound. It's good to ...
The 600th anniversary of the Collegiate Church of Castiglione Olona will provide an important opportunity to rediscover the value of one of the most important monuments in Varese Province, and to marvel at the great historic ...
Three years of celebrations for the 600th anniversary of the "Collegiata"
Almost 600 years have passed since 7 January 1422 , when Pope Martin V addressed a papal bull to Cardinal Branda Castiglioni, authorising him to establish the Collegiate Church in Castiglione Olona; this marked the beginning of a journey which, in little more than three years, led to the consecration of the church, on 25 March 1425. To celebrate the ...
