Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy

... thoughtfully finding innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while providing ...

(Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) ... thoughtfully finding innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while providing communities with reliable energy needed today.   "Since it was initially proposed more than 10 years ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the company) today announced a new sustainable energy initiative for the Keystone XL Project. The company will achieve net zero emissions across ...
Biden considering canceling Keystone XL pipeline permit through executive action on 1st day in office: report
The $9 billion project, which would move up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily from the province of Alberta to Nebraska, has been delayed by legal issues.
