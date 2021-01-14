GTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PCMILESTONE ANNUNCIA L’ARRIVO DI MXGP 2020 SU PlayStation 5Samsung annuncia Galaxy S21/5G/Ultra 5G e molto altroStazione Duomo a Napoli : Una passeggiata nello spazioSONIC SI UNISCE A PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2Xiaomi porta Mi Watch in ItaliaKONAMI E IQONIQ INSIEME PER LA STAGIONE 2020-21 di eFootball.ProTURTLE BEACH annuncia l'acquisizione di NEAT MicrophonesmisterBonny: nasce l’e-commerce di elettronica di consumo tutto ...

SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit with Specimen Pooling Capability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SML Genetree announced today that it has received ...

SML Genetree announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for the use of its Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Kit, a molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum Specimens as well as for use in pooled patient Specimens containing up to 5 upper respiratory swab Specimens. Specimens are to be collected by a healthcare provider using individual vials containing transport media. Sample Pooling is an important public health tool because it allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources. Pooled testing is most ...
