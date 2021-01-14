SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit with Specimen Pooling Capability (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SML Genetree announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for the use of its Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Kit, a molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum Specimens as well as for use in pooled patient Specimens containing up to 5 upper respiratory swab Specimens. Specimens are to be collected by a healthcare provider using individual vials containing transport media. Sample Pooling is an important public health tool because it allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources.
