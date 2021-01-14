SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit with Specimen Pooling Capability

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/SMLannounced today that it has receivedUse(EUA) from the U.S. FDA for the use of its-CoV-2 G Kit, a molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of RNA from-CoV-2 from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputums as well as for use in pooled patients containing up to 5 upper respiratory swabs.s are to be collected by a healthcare provider using individual vials containing transport media. Sampleis an important public health tool because it allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources. Pooled testing is most ...