Customers Adopt GameChange' s 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/Solar today announced that its globalare requesting designs utilizing theSolarconfiguration forsystems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, theis a considerable system for owners seeking. Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer atSolar, stated: "As module prices fall,Solar'ssystem combines ...