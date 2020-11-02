UL' s Modeling and Simulation Services for Certification Advance Product Safety in Industrial Automation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) UL harnesses the power of virtual testing to supportdecisions. NORTHBROOK, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/UL, a leading globalscience company, today announced an industry-firstand-based service that helps build a pathway to. This service helps customers employ digitaltools to support theprocess while delivering greaterinsight, more innovative designs and reduced time to market. Theandservice also harnesses the power of UL's longstanding model verification and validation process to help establish the credibility of a computational model. "Establishing the credibility of a model where the ...