EZVIZ Announces 2020 Prime Day Deals on the Most Desired Security Cameras (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
EZVIZ, the award-wining smart home Security brand, is offering the best annual sales during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Beginning today to Oct. 18, EZVIZ offers up to 40% off their Most Desired products for families and business owners who plan to upgrade the protection system. Best Deals range from the revolutionary C3X color night vision camera which has been selected by numerous tech publications as the Best Outdoor Security Camera for 2020, to the battery-operated 100% wireless C3A camera family. EZVIZ is running promotions across all Amazon sites:US - https://amzn.to/3dgDUV5 UK - https://amzn.to/34Ko29B Spain - ... Leggi su iltempo
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, the award-wining smart home security brand, is offering the best annual sales during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Beginning today to Oct. 18, EZVIZ offers
