Viaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...VR di Virtuix One: il futuro del gioco è quiRed Bull Factions 2020 – Al via la quinta edizione

Huawei' s Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every Line of Code

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held the Computing Industry Basic Software Summit in ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every Line of Code (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Huawei held the Computing Industry Basic Software Summit in Shanghai, demonstrating the achievements made after the launch of the Open Source Basic Software Projects. A Basic ecosystem has been established around OpenEuler, OpenGauss, OpenLooKeng, and MindSpore. Jiang Dayong introduced Huawei's Basic Software strategy, including Software and hardware full-stack innovation, as well as how Open Source has accelerated innovation to drive the Basic Software industry forward. Four ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Four

Huawei: nel 2019 fatturato in crescita del 19,1% - Finanza e Borsa  Investire Oggi
Huawei Strives to Build industry Intelligent Twins with Intelligent Connectivity
SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei announced its all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for technology, network, and industry scenarios. These solutions w ...
Huawei Fully Upgrades Its Intelligent IP Network Solutions to Create New Drivers for Industry Digital Transformation
SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei held a summit themed "Accelerating Industry Digital Transformation Through All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity". At this summi ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Four
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huawei Four Huawei Four Open Source Basic