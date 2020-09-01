Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

Olive Diagnostics exits Stealth Mode; delivers world' s first consumer-use | hands-free | urinalysis solution

world's only working prototype attaches easily to any toilet, instantly providing complete Diagnostics, ...

Olive Diagnostics exits Stealth Mode; delivers world's first consumer-use, hands-free, urinalysis solution (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) world's only working prototype attaches easily to any toilet, instantly providing complete Diagnostics, health assessments and early detection of 20+ diseases. MENLO PARK, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

K2 mounts to any toilet, detecting urine's molecular composition, generating secure, personalized diagnostic data, directly linked via mobile app. Pee pays off! K2 transforms an everyday activity into a personalized, convenient, tech-savvy healthcare tool; a golden opportunity for investors during upcoming Series A funding.
