Olive Diagnostics exits Stealth Mode; delivers world's first consumer-use, hands-free, urinalysis solution (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) world's only working prototype attaches easily to any toilet, instantly providing complete Diagnostics, health assessments and early detection of 20+ diseases. MENLO PARK, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Olive Diagnostics, a digital healthcare and diagnostic solutions provider, transforms in-home urinalysis with the world's only functional, hands-free, non-invasive prototype: K2. K2 mounts to any toilet, detecting urine's molecular composition, generating secure, personalized diagnostic data, directly linked via mobile app. Pee pays off! K2 transforms an everyday activity into a personalized, convenient, tech-savvy healthcare tool; a golden opportunity for investors during upcoming Series A funding. Typically, people relieve ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

