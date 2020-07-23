Infosys Ranked #1 in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 Report (Di giovedì 23 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced its #1 ranking in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 Report. In the research, Infosys is positioned as an Agile delivery heavyweight and an execution powerhouse supported by a well-stocked talent pool leading the charge in the competitive Agile Development services market. The Report highlighted Infosys' technical expertise and the ability for innovation, evolved toolsets, and investments in localization programs to bring highly technical solutions to client engagements. Infosys' ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

