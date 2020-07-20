Serie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. JemisinGTA ONLINE: Ricompense triple in The Vespucci JobLa mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i socialReview Party “La principessa dei mondi- La terra-Volume I” di Monica ...

Infosys to Transform LANXESS' IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace

BENGALURU, India and KÖLN, Germany, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys to Transform LANXESS' IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India and KÖLN, Germany, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals headquartered in Germany. Infosys will support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and Enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern Workplace. As part of this Transformation, Infosys will setup an end-user centric modern Workplace with Globally standardized ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Transform

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Transform
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Transform Infosys Transform LANXESS Infrastructure Enable